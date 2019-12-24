Shake Your Booty to Blow Away Neighbours! Woman Fined for Naked Dance With Carrot 'Between Buttocks'

A woman has reportedly decided to give her neighbours "something interesting to talk about" and streaked through the streets of a Suffolk Village with a controversially placed carrot, the Suffolk Gazette reported citing the prosecutor's office.

Ipswich Magistrates Court held a hearing on an unusual case in the UK's rural Suffolk, on 23 December and fined a local woman £250 for outraging public decency, and ordered her to pay £75 in costs, according to the Suffolk Gazette.

Lorraine Fisher, 34 stripped and walked out of her house in Bruisyard, near Framlingham at about 1:30 p.m. on 12 October, dancing through the village, the Suffolk Gazette reported citing prosecutor Steve Walshe.

"And if that was not enough, she clenched a six-inch carrot between her buttocks", Steve Walshe said.

The woman danced off up the lane and waved at the passing cars, went past a local pub and casually returned home, reports say.

Locals were puzzled by the performance but didn't hesitate to call the police, the Suffolk Gazette says. According to the police officers, they found the woman in her kitchen, "peeling carrots at her sink, still without any clothes on".

The woman said in court that she was "only trying to liven things up" in the village.