Netflix Drops Trailer For Upcoming Series on Scams in India’s ‘Phishing Capital’

New Delhi (Sputnik): After the success of the Netflix original series Sacred Games, Delhi Police, and Lust Stories in India, the US-based content streaming giant dropped a trailer for another promising series on Monday. Sacred Games travelled all over the world, while Delhi Crime is one of the biggest series.

A story – Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega – based on true events around phishing scams in the dark underbelly of Jamtara city in the Indian state of Jharkhand, which is known as the country’s phishing capital, is set to be released on 10 January 2020.

As per Netflix, Jamtara “captures the risks of the internet, the cocktail of opportunity and motivation that lead ordinary people into the world of crime”.

The story is about youngsters deceiving people by using electronic communication to obtain sensitive information such as usernames, passwords, and credit card details by disguising themselves as a trustworthy entity.

“The issue of phishing is so common and yet so underrepresented in the media”, Jamtara's National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi was quoted as saying by Indian news website India Today.

Having been to Jamtara and spoken to people involved in these scams, she says the stories are so real and yet so unbelievable. “I knew I had to share them with the world. Based on true-crime incidents, the series required a great deal of research and detailing to bring to life various characters and motives”.

With 451 million monthly active Internet users and the largest number of millennials in the world, India has literally become a battle arena for over-the-top (OTT) content players.

During his visit to India for a summit, Reed Hastings, the CEO of the US-based content streaming giant Netflix, revealed that a fresh investment of $428.5 million (Rs. 30 bln) to accelerate the production of original content from India is on the cards.