Register
18:06 GMT +323 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    GUM hosts Sputnik Christmas News Days

    In The Heart of Red Square: GUM Hosting Sputnik's Christmas News Days

    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107774/38/1077743824.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/201912231077743887-in-the-heart-of-red-square-gum-hosting-sputniks-christmas-news-days/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On the Christmas Eve, celebrated on the night of 24-25 December by western Christians and some local Orthodox churches, the Christmas News Days from English-, Spanish-, and French-speaking countries kicked off in GUM at the Christmas tree of the international news agency and radio Sputnik.

    Till the end of the week, the visitors of the country's main department store can read live reports as well as funny and educational stories from dozens of countries broadcast by the media group on the art object's rolling ticker.

    This year Sputnik is celebrating its 5th anniversary, and the Christmas tree became a gift to Moscow residents and guests from the birthday celebrant. In the coming days, the information will be broadcast on it in both Russian and English, as well as in French and Spanish.

    Why does traditional British Christmas pudding consist of 13 products? What is the popular French writer Anna Gavalda doing for Christmas? When did Fidel Castro re-instate Christmas holidays in Cuba? GUM visitors can get answers to these and many other interesting questions from the roller titles encircling the Christmas tree.

    Sputnik's unique innovative art object on the 1st line of the department store is part of the New Year Trees Exhibition at GUM on Red Square, which is being held for the 12th time already.

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    A skating rink and a Christmas market in front of GUM (State Department Store) in Moscow, Russia

    Partner companies of the country's main department store traditionally turn it into a fairy tale forest for almost two months. Everyone can take a stroll around the forest till 19 January. MIA Rossiya Segodnya and Sputnik are media partners of the GUM-Skating Rink, the New Year Trees Exhibition at GUM on Red Square and GUM-Fair.

    Sputnik is one of the largest international media bringing together national and regional multimedia websites in 33 languages, analogue and digital radio broadcasting in Russian, English, French and other languages in more than 90 cities around the world and the Web.

    Sputnik's news feeds provide information to leading publications 24/7 across the globe in Arabic, Chinese, English, Farsi, and Spanish. Sputnik has a monthly audience of more than 60 million viewers and over 10.5 million subscribers to the Sputnik's China account on Weibo.

    Over a thousand people of dozens of nationalities work in 22 editorial centres around the world from Beijing to Montevideo. Sputnik is part of the Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group. Sputnik's head office is located in Moscow.

    Tags:
    Sputnik, Sputnik, Christmas, Russia, Moscow, GUM, GUM
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Feel It in the Air: Holiday Spirit Endows Capitals Worldwide With Sparkling Looks
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse