Video: Surfer Rescued After Being Attacked by Shark in Southern California

A dramatic video was posted on Twitter by the Coast Guard of Los Angeles on Saturday featuring the rescue operation of a surfer who was bitten by a shark off the coast of Southern California.
The 37-year-old surfer, bitten by the shark on his left leg and bleeding profusely, was initially rescued by another man on a boat before calling for emergency help.
Coast Guard helicopter crew from Air Station San Francisco FOB Mugu medevacs shark bite victim to saftey and transports him to Santa Barbara Airport where EMTs awaited. pic.twitter.com/zyDewiQWpU— USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) December 22, 2019
A Coast Guard team arrived to the scene with a helicopter and winched the injured man aboard before transporting him to Santa Barbara Airport, where he received first aid before he was taken to a hospital.
