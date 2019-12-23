'It’s Insane!': Elon Musk Bemused by His Wikipedia Profile

American innovator and entrepreneur Elon Musk stumbled across his biography on Wikipedia and has apparently found it to be less accurate than he would wish. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO on Sunday tweeted what he considers errors in the torrid description of the ups and downs of high-tech businessman's career.

The PayPal founder argued that Wikipedia describes him as an investor, among other talents. Musk asked for the deletion of this particular definition, stressing that he does "basically zero investing".

Just looked at my wiki for 1st time in years. It’s insane! Btw, can someone please delete “investor”. I do basically zero investing. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2019

​The top billionaire's tweet prompted a torrent of comments. Musk, in his natural manner, responded to several netizens about why the word "investor", when used to describe his work, should be regarded as incorrect.

Started Zip2 with ~$2k & ~$100k of student debt, rolled proceeds into X/PayPal, rolled proceeds again into SpaceX/Tesla, but these are all companies where I played fundamental founding role. Not right to ask others to put in money if I don’t put in mine. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2019

​In another tweet, Musk responded that his Wikipedia profile remains "a war zone" for him.

My wiki is a war zone with a zillion edits. At least it’s obviously not curated! Some day, I should probably write what *my* fictionalized version of reality is 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2019

In dispelling allegations of his investment activities, his strongest argument appears to be his assertion that he would go bankrupt if his technological brainchildren Tesla and SpaceX fail.

If Tesla & SpaceX go bankrupt, so will I. As it should be. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2019

​

Netizens, however, suggested that he was in reality a 'business magnet', elaborating their own term in response to Musk's indignation with his Wikipedia-proclaimed investor status.

Elon Musk was born in South Africa and later moved to Canada and after to the United States. He abruptly dropped his Ph.D. studies at Stanford University in 1995 in favor of business. He is a founder of several successful software projects, including PayPal, before he established his main enterprises, which have set ambitious goals for technological dominance in the automotive and space industries - Tesla and SpaceX, respectively.

According to the now-edited Wikipedia profile, Musk is just "a technology entrepreneur and engineer".