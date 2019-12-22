I'll Take You to Toy Shop: 50 Cent Shuts Entire 'Toys R Us' Store for Youngest Son Sire

The seven-year-old Sire said he asked his father to get him the “WHOLE Toys R Us Store”, but he didn’t expect it to really happen, and that now has him wondering “Did this just happen?”.

American rap star and actor Curtis Jackson, known as 50 Cent, on Saturday rented out an entire Toys R Us store in New Jersey exclusively for his young son Sire, to pick up “whatever” he wants as Christmas gifts.

The rapper described his son’s reaction when they walk into the store, saying Sire was “in shock, walking around”.

Sire was like 😳oh shit you really got the whole store. He was in shock, walking around.he said let me get this straight I can get what ever I want? LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/fKmZ27X2eF — 50cent (@50cent) December 21, 2019

“When I asked my Dad for the “WHOLE Toys R Us Store” for Christmas I didn’t think he would actually do it, but he did. Thank you Daddy! Best Christmas Ever,” the seven-year-old wrote on his Instagram account, sharing photos from the private shopping trip.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Did this just happen? #ToysRUs #BestChristmas 🙊🎄🎁✨ Публикация от Sire (@sire_jackson) 20 Дек 2019 в 11:18 PST

According to TMZ, the rapper paid some $100,000 to get the store to close its doors to the public. The toy store staff were directed to decorate walls and the grounds of the facility with decals that read" “Sire's Toys R Us”.