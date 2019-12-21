Porn Stars and Sex Robots: Las Vegas Braces for Biggest Adult Trade Show in the US

The expo is expected to be attended by fans seeking to mingle with their favorite porn stars, as well as by companies seeking to showcase their X-rated merchandise.

Over 1,000 porn stars are expected to visit the upcoming annual AVN Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas, whose attendance seems to increase with each passing year, the Daily Star reports.

According to the newspaper, the event is going to be held at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino from 22 January until 25 January.

The expo, which is expected to attract hundreds of fans looking for autographs and photo opportunities with their favourite performers, also attracts companies who seek to showcase their X-rated merchandise, like sex toys and sex robots, to the audience.

"Thank you so much AVN for acknowledging our efforts this past year in the pleasure product industry", said Stephanie Trachtenberg, a representative of a company called plusOne said. "I very much looking forward to meeting and connecting with industry peers and my fellow nominees. I’m super excited!"

The media outlet also noted that some of the "top performers" in the adult entertainment world have also announced their intent to visit the expo.

"I haven't been to an award show for porn since 2005, so my fans are pretty excited they have a way to meet me," said Ariel X, mixed martial artist and porn actress who was nominated for Best Actress at the AVN Awards Show which is to take place at the expo.

The list of AVN award nominees who are also expected to be in attendance include Sofie Marie, Cory Chase and Emma Hix.