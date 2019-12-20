Busty Barbie Wannabe From Norway Attempts to Steal Xmas With 'Boobs Dance'

Singer Sindy Starlet, an avowed fan of plastic surgery, has spent a mind-wobbling $25,000 on cultivating the image of a Barbie lookalike and complained that there are “too little boobs” in Norway.

Norwegian model Sindy Starlet, whose previous claim to fame was “Norway's biggest boobs”, has recorded a no-frills debut single called “Boobs dance”, in time for the Christmas charts. By her own admission, however, it is nothing but an attempt to harvest more attention.

As the aspiring star, who is known as “Barbie mama” in her home country, confessed to The Daily Star, she “just wanted to sing about her big boobs”, drawing inspiration everyone from Rihanna to Michael Bublé and Travis Scott.

“I had some ideas for lyrics – I wanted to write about a pink Ferrari, and to mostly talk about boobs. I just gave those ideas to the producers, and they created the song from there,” Sindy Starlet told the newspaper.

As a result of her effort, the 4-minute-long track revolves around the chorus “let me see your boobs dance”. By her own admission, making a single turned out to be a difficult job, but nevertheless she managed to make it in only two takes.

Since her teens, the 37-year-old mother of one spent over $25,000 on plastic surgery over the course of two decades, most notably in the breast department, which allowed her to move average to Norway's largest. Her breast augmentation was accompanied by a nose job and other corrections.

She eagerly shares her assets on Instagram, where she has over 180,000 followers. Despite all her efforts, however, she still lives in Oslo with her teenage son, and struggles to find a man. By her own admission, it was actually easier before the surgeries. Men reportedly hesitate to approach her, as they find her “too intimidating”.

So far, “Boobs dance” has been picked up by “a handful of radio stations” in her native Norway.