Photo: Two US Students Disciplined for Wearing KKK-Style Attire to School

Two students at a Wyoming high school were disciplined this week for coming to school in white robes and hoods similar to those worn by the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), an American white supremacist hate group.

According to reports, images of the two unidentified Riverton High School students wearing the robes during “Spirit Day” were circulated on social media. One of the students had a hood covering their head and eyes, carried a small American flag and wore a cross around their neck.

The students’ outfits were immediately addressed by staff members at the school, Fremont County School District No. 25 Superintendent Terry Snyder said, reported the Casper Star-Tribune.

“We have interpreted the attire to be offensive and to be inappropriate,” Snyder said.

“We understand there can be different interpretations, but through our investigation, we believe that it was offensive and inappropriate, and we have taken disciplinary action with the students involved,” Snyder said in response to comments on social media that the robes were supposed to represent attire worn by monks.

Snyder noted that the students had not made any offensive remarks but that wearing the robes was inappropriate in and of itself. He also confirmed that the students wearing the robes have already faced disciplinary action but provided no further details, noting that the district does not publicly discuss such matters.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Wednesday, Riverton High School confirmed that it is “aware of the photo circulating social media.”

“We do not condone or support the student’s actions. We have taken disciplinary measures and have handled it. One student’s decision does not represent our school or district. We are an inclusive school that is proud of our diverse population and celebrate that fact regularly,” the statement notes.

The school’s faculty is expected to meet Thursday to discuss how to address the incident with the student body, Snyder added.