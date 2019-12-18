US Court Sends Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine to Jail for 2 Years for Gang Violence

On Wednesday, US prosecutors said, in a pre-sentencing letter to the judge, that Tekashi's “cooperation was extraordinary” and was “both incredibly significant and extremely useful,” enabling them to charge additional individuals, according to The Guardian.
Ahead of his sentencing, Tekashi expressed his regrets and apologized for joining the gang.
“I’m not a victim. I put myself in this position from day one [...] I made a lot of bad choices in life, but that does not make me a bad person [...] I’m happy that the public was able to witness me dealing with the consequences of my actions because I feel like it sheds a light on what can come from gang affiliation”, the rapper said, cited by The Guardian.
Last year, Tekashi had a multiplatinum hit song, 'Fefe', with Nicki Minaj, which peaked at No 3 on the pop charts, and 'Stoopid', featuring imprisoned rapper Bobby Shmurda.
Tekashi 6ix9ine has currently served 13 months in a prison and is slated to be released in late 2020.
