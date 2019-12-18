Is There Life After Calling Ivanka Trump a C***?

US-based comedian and TV show host Samantha Bee sparked a controversy last year after calling President Trump’s daughter and adviser a “feckless c***” during her show “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”. Bee was heavily criticised for her statement, which she was eventually forced to apologise for.

Canadian-American comedian and TV host Samantha Bee apparently “did not learn much” from a backlash she experienced after calling presidential adviser Ivanka Trump the c-word last year, according to the host’s comments on NBC’s Today programme on Tuesday.

In 2018, Bee attacked Ivanka Trump during a segment on immigration policy on her show “Full Frontal” on TBS by calling Donald Trump’s daughter a “feckless c***”. Her words were widely condemned at that time, later prompting the TV host to “sincerely” apologise to Ivanka on her Twitter account, by admitting that she had “crossed a line” with her “inappropriate” remark.

I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it. — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) May 31, 2018

​However, speaking to NBC’s “Today” on Tuesday, the comedian just added more fuel to the fire by revealing that she “did not learn much” from the backlash.

“I didn't learn much. I mean, let's not get crazy. I still have a show to do... Yeah, no, I didn’t learn all that much from that”, Bee said when replying to Today anchor Craig Melvin’s question about her experience of the flack she caught following her comments.

“You know what, I learned I can really take it”, Bee told Today’s anchors. “I learned that I can walk through fire and emerge on the other side alive”.

The TV host’s reply sparked some laughter in the studio, as she continued her by adding that there was actually something she took away from the situation.

