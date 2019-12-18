Sweden in Uproar Over Video of Immigrant Gang Abusing, Urinating on Swedish Boy

In recent years, a new phenomenon of “domination crime” has emerged across Scandinavia, referring to gross unprovoked violence with the intention to humiliate.

A video of an immigrant gang humiliating a Swedish boy by beating him and urinating on him, published by the news outlet Samhällsnytt, has sparked strong reactions in the Scandinavian nation.

In the video, at least two perpetrators are seen and heard hitting and kicking the boy, while calling him names such as “bastard” and “motherf****r”, and forcing him to open his mouth.

It is yet unclear when and where the abuse took place, but Samhällsnytt alleged it occurred in Stockholm.

​The case appeared to resonate with the Swedish public, triggering massive outbursts of indignation.

“'Reverse racism does not exist'. Well it really doesn't. There is only racism. Has it ever happened in Swedish history that a bunch of Swedes abused and pissed on an immigrant while filming it? No. Expel these animals. They have nothing to do in Sweden”, writer Luai Ahmed tweeted.

"Omvänd rasism finns inte".



Jo, "omvänd rasism" finns inte. Det finns bara rasism.



Har det nånsin hänt i svensk historia att ett gäng svenskar misshandlat och pissat på en invandrare medan de filmat det?



Nej.



Utvisa dessa djur. De har inget i Sverige att göra. #svpol pic.twitter.com/UlNJEWi2gN — Luai Ahmed (@JustLuai) 16 декабря 2019 г.

​“I'm boiling with rage. I suffer so immensely with the Swedish boy in the clip. Do you politicians even understand what you have done? These damn lowlifes must get out of this country. Age does not matter. They are going out!” journalist Mira Aksoy tweeted.

Jag är fly förbannad. Jag lider så oerhört med den svenska pojken i klippet. Förstår ni politiker vad ni har ställt till med?



Dessa vidriga jävla as ska ut ur det här landet. Ålder spelar ingen roll. De ska UT! https://t.co/i06O23eRGr — Mira Aksoy 🎄 (@miraaksoys) 16 декабря 2019 г.

​“Had the roles been reversed, it would have been written in the media for weeks, with extra news coverage... [Prime Minister] Löfven would have been complaining about racism, demonstrations would have been held, etc”, another Swede reacted.

Hade det vart omvänt så hade det skrivits i media i veckor, extrainsatta nyheter..... Löfven hade stått å beklagat sig över rasismen på ngn manifestation osv osv..... — Vargen (oanständig) (@ronsondeluxe) 16 декабря 2019 г.

​​“Cultural enrichment. These doctors, engineers and taxpayers only share their culture, you understand. He should be grateful for this because he as a Swede has no culture whatsoever and would never manage without their indispensable help in society. Understand that!” another one scoffed bitterly, satirising the official rhetoric about immigration.

Kulturellt berikad. Dessa doktorer, ingenjörer och skattebetalare delar bara med sig av sin kultur förstår du väl. Han borde vara tacksam för detta eftersom att han som svensk inte har någon kultur och aldrig skulle klara sig utan deras oumbärliga hjälp i samhället. Förstå det! — SHBsötfot (@bsotfot) 16 декабря 2019 г.

​Comic strip writer I Fablernas Land (”In the land of fables”) retorted with a caricature of the Swedish establishment led by Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and cabinet ministers urinating on the public from a podium.

​Still others referenced the phenomenon of “dominance crime”.

Sadly the same thing is happening there and in many other European countries as well. In Denmark and Norway it's called "dominanskriminalitet", dominance crime — SW. (@Scuidz) 17 декабря 2019 г.

​So-called “domination crimes”, a new crime description coined in Denmark, have been spreading across Scandinavia. The term refers to gross, unprovoked violence with the intention to humiliate, in particular committed by immigrants against locals.

According to the news outlet Document, domination crime is taboo in Norwegian courts, despite numerous occurrences. According to Document, instead of throwing the book at the perpetrators, they receive a penalty discount for coming from a different culture.

“Cases are being explored for extenuating circumstances. This is how perpetrators get the feeling of having special rights”, Document reported.