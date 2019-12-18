New Delhi (Sputnik): Over the past few years, Bollywood action hero Akshay Kumar has established himself as a socially committed and patriotic celebrity in India.

However, unlike his other famous friends from the film world, 52-years old Akshay has decided to never enter Indian politics.

“I want to be happy. I love films and I contribute to my country through my films. This is my job", reports quoted Bollywood’s “Khiladi” (player) as saying on Wednesday.

Over the years, several Indian celebrities have taken to politics, aiming to impact the masses using their fame.

Back in the 1960s, Prithviraj Kapoor, often known as Bollywood’s first man, entered the Indian Parliament as a nominated member of its upper house (Rajya Sabha).

Famous Bollywood actors-turned-politicians include veteran actresses like Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, and Hema Malini along with actors like Sunil Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna, and Sunny Deol.

Akshay’s statement on keeping out of Indian politics comes just days after the actor was brutally trolled for liking a video that had been shared as a sarcastic jibe at Indian students at a time when protests are burning up the nation.

Earlier last week, the actor, who has previously been labeled as "anti-national" on social media over his Canadian citizenship, announced that he has applied for an Indian passport.

The actor has anguished over the fact that he has been asked to prove his loyalty towards India on multiple occasions because of his Canadian citizenship.

Akshay’s last film “Mission Mangal” based on India’s expedition to the Red Planet did well at the box office. He will next be seen opposite Bollywood’s “Begum" (Queen) – Kareena Kapoor Khan in a comedy titled “Good Newwz”, slated for release later in December.