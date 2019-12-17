Russian Cartoon 'He Can’t Live Without Cosmos' Included in Oscars Animated Film Shortlist

The shortlist of the animated short film category includes a total of 10 titles. The winners will be awarded on 9 February, at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
"He Can’t Live Without Cosmos", released this year, tells the story of a mother and her only son. The animated short has already received several awards.
Также в список претендентов на премию «Оскар» в номинации «Лучший анимационный короткометражный фильм» вошёл мультфильм российского аниматора Константина Бронзита «Он не может жить без космоса». pic.twitter.com/xiyFXmevGf— Vladimir Lepsaya (@lepsaya) December 17, 2019
Konstantin Bronzit is a prominent Russian animator and animation film director. His 2014 short film "We Can’t Live Without Cosmos" was nominated for the 88th Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film.
