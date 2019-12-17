Miss Nigeria's Emotions to Losing Miss World 2019 Stir Netizens, Go Viral on Social Media

When Jamaican model Toni-Ann Singh was announced as the winner of the beauty contest, Douglas instantly expressed delight with, literally, a jaw-dropping expression. Her elation was caught on tape and instantly went viral on social media.
Netizens took later to Twitter, praising the Miss Nigeria for her selfless joy and sharing the images of the award-winning moment showing pictures of Douglas' emotions and the embrace of the three finalists, including Miss Brazil, Elis Coelho.
In 2020 when your friend starts a new business, podcast, therapy, anything that enhances their life.— Marianne Sunshine (@MissMSunshine_) December 14, 2019
Be her Miss Nigeria. 🇳🇬🇳🇬❤️❤️
pic.twitter.com/h6hPEhV7oB
Miss World is an annual beauty contest. This year the pageant saw 130 models from around the world contest from 20 November to 14 December in various disciplines, including a test of talents in multimedia and sport. The final ceremony was broadcast from London's Excel Arena.
This is The Best Picture of #MissWorld2019, Port Harcourt Girls Are The Most Beautiful in Africa......#MissNigeria #MissWorld pic.twitter.com/b7tV9EUAL6— Port Harcourt’s 1st SoN (@HWokocha) December 15, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)