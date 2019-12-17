Miss Nigeria's Emotions to Losing Miss World 2019 Stir Netizens, Go Viral on Social Media

Nyekachi Douglas, Miss Nigeria, made it to the final three in the global Miss World 2019 beauty pageant which concluded last Saturday in London. Despite losing the prestigious top spot trophy, Douglas's excitement about the win of another contestant immediately went viral on social media.

When Jamaican model Toni-Ann Singh was announced as the winner of the beauty contest, Douglas instantly expressed delight with, literally, a jaw-dropping expression. Her elation was caught on tape and instantly went viral on social media.

Netizens took later to Twitter, praising the Miss Nigeria for her selfless joy and sharing the images of the award-winning moment showing pictures of Douglas' emotions and the embrace of the three finalists, including Miss Brazil, Elis Coelho.

In 2020 when your friend starts a new business, podcast, therapy, anything that enhances their life.



Be her Miss Nigeria. 🇳🇬🇳🇬❤️❤️



pic.twitter.com/h6hPEhV7oB — Marianne Sunshine (@MissMSunshine_) December 14, 2019

​Miss World is an annual beauty contest. This year the pageant saw 130 models from around the world contest from 20 November to 14 December in various disciplines, including a test of talents in multimedia and sport. The final ceremony was broadcast from London's Excel Arena.