'Ok, Google, What Is This?' A Huge Cryptic Entrance 'Reappears' on Maps in Antarctica 12 Years Later

It seems like fans of conspiracy theories have received a new topic to discuss. Viewers have already suggested that the structure could be an entrance to “hollow earth” or a “military cover-up".

A huge mysterious hole on a remote island in Antarctica has been spotted again on Google Maps, prompting huge online debates.

The discovery, whose authenticity cannot be verified, was made by the authors of the YouTube channel ThirdPhaseFromTheMoon, who posted a video on 14 December showing what looks like a giant cave. Two items keep bugging the channel's hosts – the origins of this bizarre entrance and its impressive size.

Using Google Maps, Blake and Brett Cousins showed that the cryptic hole first appeared in 2007 only to disappear several months later. Another detail that astounded the hosts is that such a giant structure, which is 83 metres high and 75 metres wide, did not exist in 2006.

According to hosts this cave could potentially fit "hundreds, if not thousands of people". Speaking about this enigmatic hole's origins, Brett Cousins said that it could be the result of a natural event.

His co-host pointed to an unusual structure leading to the entrance that looked like a staircase. "It’s big enough for spacecraft and flying saucers or even assets in our military to fly into this massive opening. Is this a base? There’s no indication this is a sinkhole", Brett Cousins said.

Social media users added even more mystery with some suggesting the giant structure could be an entrance for a submarine or a government project that is hidden from the public. Although some users said that it could simply be a melt hole.