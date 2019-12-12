Register
02:02 GMT +312 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bees

    US Man Successfully Registers Beehive as Service Animal

    © CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/106320/33/1063203302.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/201912121077547768-us-man-successfully-registers-beehive-as-service-animal/

    In an effort to prove that it’s too simple to register a service animal in the US, Arizona man David Keller successfully registered a beehive for the title.

    Keller explained to local news outlet CBS 5 that he was inspired to sign up a beehive as a service animal, even though he does not really own a beehive as a pet, after seeing a supposed service dog misbehaving in a parking lot. 

    "I could very easily tell that it was not a service animal because it was pulling the owner to the parking lot," Keller said, before noting that “a lot of people thought it was hilarious, and a lot of people were getting upset.”

    Keller managed to file his registration papers, including a photo of the supposed hive, through a website called USAServiceDogRegistration.com.

    According to Jaymie Cardin, a service dog trainer in Scottsdale, Arizona, told the station that many of the service animal registration sites that exist online don’t actually verify the animals being registered.

    "They're very silly. They don't mean anything. You can go pay for a registry on one of those web sites, and basically, you're just paying for a piece of paper and to put a name on a list,” Cardin explained.

    "Training is how you tell whether it's a service animal or not," she added.

    According to US federal law, namely the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a service animal is defined “as a dog that has been individually trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability. The task(s) performed by the dog must be directly related to the person's disability.” 

    Emotional support or comfort animals, on the other hand, include any animals that enhance a person’s overall well-being and comfort. Since such animals have not necessarily been trained for any particular task, the ADA does not consider them service animals, though certain state and local laws may allow their owners to bring them into public places.

    Keller hopes that by registering a beehive as a service animal, he can raise awareness of the lax standards of third-party registration sites.

    "It's making people believe all animals are service animals when they're not," Keller noted. "And there's a clear difference."

    Related:

    Pagan Police Called to Investigate Culling of Animals Defaced With Satanic Symbols
    Human, Save Me Plz! Corgi Tries to Escape From Dog Blow Dryer
    Don't Mess With Me: Fat Cat Reacts to Dog's Attempt to Interrupt Its Rest
    Beautiful Dog Takes Care of Baby Goat, Bottle Feeding It
    Best Friend Vibes: Cat Takes Care of American Bully Dog, Washing It
    Tags:
    support, service, dog, animal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse