More than 500 teachers and employees of Russian schools abroad from 30 countries, including the UK, India, Spain, Italy, Canada, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the US, Poland and Turkey, completed online courses on digital pedagogy and Russian culture, the press service of the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (PFUR) said.

“Teachers have learned about new approaches to the use of information technology in education, become acquainted with the most useful distance learning online resources, learned the basics of pedagogical design and much more. An important part of the project is the development of a method of assessing the level of digital literacy of educators,” Ekaterina Khomenko, head of distance learning programmes at the Institute for Advanced Studies and Retraining of PFUR, said.

The online courses “Digital Pedagogy” and “The achievements of Russian culture in a multilingual world” are part of the project “Building a digital cooperation space,” and are publicly available in the public domain. The online course “Achievements of Russian culture in a multilingual world” tells about the history of Russian culture and its impact on world culture. The curriculum includes lectures on avant-garde, constructivism, theatre, cinema, ballet, non-conformism and philanthropy.

The online courses were created as part of the project “Building a digital cooperation space”, introduced by the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia through a grant from the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and the International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo).