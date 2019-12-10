New Day, New Gossip: Bollywood Sweethearts Alia, Ranbir Plan Destination Wedding in Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): Ever since Bollywood’s Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their relationship public, speculations around the couple tying the knot have been making the rounds. Now it has been reported that the lovebirds are all set to tie the knot next year in Kashmir.

After the much-speculated wedding of Ranbir and Alia did not take place in Italy in November of this year, new reports have emerged suggesting the couple’s wedding is scheduled for next year. The two are currently doing a film franchise together and have garnered a lot of media attention.

According to the latest report in the Mumbai Mirror, a wedding is in the cards for Ranbir and Alia next year. The actors have apparently taken a month off from their work schedule and planned their rumoured wedding.

In October, a viral wedding invitation from Bollywood’s most talked-about couple became the talk of the town for many movie buffs on Indian social media, before it was revealed as a prank. Alia and her family had rubbished the reports as mere rumours last time as well.

The couple is quite open about their relationship even on social media as Alia keeps sharing pictures with Ranbir.

View this post on Instagram happy birthday you 🎂✨ A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Sep 28, 2019 at 12:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🍃 A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on May 9, 2018 at 3:09am PDT

With the couple's families often hanging out together, it often ends up as speculation about wedding preparations.

The dynamic couple will next be seen on the silver screen in young Director Ayan Mukherji’s mythological drama titled “Brahmastra”, slated for release on Christmas.