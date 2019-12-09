Register
15:43 GMT +309 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Anthony Hopkins attends 2019 AFI Fest

    Hollywood Star Anthony Hopkins Says Actors ‘Are Pretty Stupid’

    © AP Photo / Richard Shotwell
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107752/22/1077522206.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/201912091077522253-hollywood-star-anthony-hopkins-says-actors-are-pretty-stupid/

    In a conversation with the magazine Interview, the actor who will turn 82 at the end of December, has revealed how he prepared for the role of President Nixon and the text of the shortest prayer in the world, which features strong language.

    Hollywood giant Anthony Hopkins has questioned actors’ intelligence while speaking with another movie star Brad Pitt for the latest issue of the Interview magazine. The Oscar laureate said: “People ask me questions about present situations in life, and I say ‘I don’t know, I’m just an actor. I don’t have opinions. Actors are pretty stupid'". The actor made the comment when he and Pitt were discussing changes in the movie industry.

    Unlike his colleagues and other celebrities, the Wales-born actor, who became a US citizen in 2000 and now resides in California, avoids talking about politics, in particular speaking about Donald Trump and his presidency.

    During the conversation, Hopkins revealed how he prepared for the role of US President Richard Nixon in Oliver Stone’s movie and how he was puzzled when the director offered him the role.

    "I remember thinking, 'Why would he give me that part?' And he said, 'Because I’ve read interviews about you being a loner'. 'That was Nixon'. So I watched a lot of Nixon films. I went down to Yorba Linda, California, to see the house where he was born", Hopkins told Pitt.

    The star of the upcoming Netflix movie “The Two Popes”, where Hopkins portrays Pope Benedict XVI also recalled how another president, Bill Clinton told the actor that during his tenure in the White House he phoned Nixon every day to talk about Russia and China. Hopkins confessed he found it very emotional to portray the 37th President of the United States, who resigned from his post due to involvement in the Watergate scandal.

    "Oliver just tried to portray the man as he was—neither good or bad, but a man who makes mistakes, as we all do. You can see the pain in him, and you think, 'Well, am I better than him? No. I’m not better than him. I’ve got my own immoral quirks'", the actor said.

    Pitt and Hopkins, who worked together in “Meet Joe Black” in 1994 and reunited in 1998 for the western “Legends of the Fall”, then spoke about their past drinking problems and the need to embrace mistakes. Pitt said people are very quick to treat people as disposable and lamented that society places importance on mistakes. The 55-year-old said: “But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person". To that Hopkins replied: "We are all screwed up".

    During the conversation Hopkins, who is also a composer and an artist, also revealed how he learnt about the shortest prayer in the world from a Jesuit priest.

    "He [the priest] said 'f**k it', it’s the prayer of re-release. Just say 'f**k it.' None of it is important. The important thing is to enjoy life as it is. Your life today, it’s fantastic", the actor said.

    The movie “The Two Popes” where Hopkins stars alongside Jonathan Pryce, who portrays the current head of the Holy See, Pope Francis, will premiere on Netflix on 20 December.

     

     

    Tags:
    Hollywood, Politics, film industry, mistakes, Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astride Together: Wives of World Leaders Enjoying Horseback Riding
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse