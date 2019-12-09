Register
09 December 2019
    Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Los Angeles

    Ooh la la! Hollywood Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Advertises Vibrator in Goop Christmas Ad

    Invision / Jordan Strauss
    In 2008, she launched a weekly lifestyle newsletter and years later this endeavour turned into a company called Goop, which sells products, clothing, accessories and what not for a pretty penny. Paltrow's company has been repeatedly criticized for selling medicinal products with questionable value and was even taken to court for false advertising.

    Gwyneth Paltrow has raised eyebrows after her company Goop released a Christmas commercial, where the Hollywood actress advertises a vibrator. The video begins with a narrator saying: “The holidays are here and because they never turn out the way you imagined, you must cherish the joy of getting ready". The video shows Paltrow preparing for the holiday, packing presents, decorating a Christmas tree, and drinking a martini.

    At some point in the video the actress is seen putting gifts under the tree and in Chirstmas stockings, while the narrator says: “Do something for others". Then in a shocking plot twist that would make Game of Thrones’ writers envious, Paltrow puts an orange object in a stocking only to pull it out and then leaves a room with a playful look on her face, while the narrator says: “Don't forget about number one - yes, that is a vibrator". The narrator then wishes everyone happy holidays and Paltrow is seen exiting the apartment, going for a “night out”.

    Social media users were pleasantly shocked with the ad, although some found it distasteful. One user wrote: “The older these actresses and singers become, the nastier they get. It is sad. Class is not her thing, I guess".

    Another user wrote: “People are starving and homeless but that doesn't bother Gyneth - because she just keeps getting richer. Have another martini on us.”

    Paltrow and her company Goop have long been criticized for selling ordinary products for unreasonably high prices or selling products with questionable medicinal value. For example, you can find a bottle of water with inserted crystals that: “wards off negative energies, anchors the root chakra, amplifying good intentions, cultivating serenity, and guarding against bad vibes". This wonder will set you back $80.

    In 2017, a consumer advocacy group filed a complaint against Goop accusing it of selling medicinal products with “deceptive” health claims. The group was concerned in particular with Goop’s vaginal “Jade Egg”, which cost $66. The company claimed the product could help women balance hormone levels, make menstrual cycles more regular and “increase their sexual energy". Paltrow had to pay $145,000 in civil penalties for false advertisement.

    But despite criticism and legal battles the company is thriving and has recently opened a new store in San Fransisco.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
