Register
11:05 GMT +309 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sex change surgery

    Finland Addresses Sex Change Regret as Gender Reassignment Soars

    © East News / Media for Medical/UIG
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/101758/67/1017586714.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/201912091077519847-finland-addresses-sex-change-regret-as-gender-reassignment-soars/

    Over the past 15 years, the number of Finns seeking sexual reassignment has grown 20-fold. De-transitioning has been described as a physically and mentally challenging procedure with some of the effects being irreversible.

    Helsinki University Hospital will conduct a study to map out the number of people who have second thoughts after undergoing gender reassignment and request a reversal amid transitioning procedures, national broadcaster Yle reported.

    The idea is that the chart of de-transitioned patients will help prevent transition regrets amid an elevated demand for gender reassignment procedures. Over the past decade, the number of people seeking gender reassignment in the western world in general has spiked,  and Finland is no exception.

    In Finland, gender identity clinics are run by the Tampere and Helsinki University Hospitals. Between 2003 and 2007, around 20 people a year were admitted for gender reassignment. In the past few years, though, their numbers have soared to several hundred annually. In 2018, doctors referred 400 people to these programmes, which determine the need for medical internvention.

    “About half of people come in with a trans diagnosis”, Niina Puustinen of Helsinki University’s gender identity clinic told Yle.

    According to deputy chief doctor Katinka Tuisku from the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (HUS), no official records on how many people have de-transitioned are currently maintained.

    “It’s possible that we only find out about a small number of these cases. Some of these people have come back to us for treatment. We try to help them any way we can”, Tuisku told Yle, stressing that transgender reversal surgery is “very challenging”, and that some changes can't be undone.

    Twenty-seven year-old Nita, who underwent a medical female-to-male transition, is one of those who regretted the step. By her own admission, she is not alone in having launched the de-transitioning process. She complained to Yle that her mental health issues and the roots of her body dysmorphia were not adequately addressed before the transition.

    According to Nita, she approached it too lightly, somewhat like getting a tattoo. After taking the male hormone testosterone and having her breasts removed, she thought the better of it, only to discover that some effects are irreversible and that she'd become “a 27-year-old woman who sounds like a teenage boy”.

    “It feels unreal that the medical community allowed a seriously traumatised woman like myself to do all of these things to her body, such cutting out healthy tissue”, Nita told Yle.

    By contrast, others, such as Tanja von Knorring of the Finnish association for transgender and intersex rights (Trasek), believe that Finland's approach to gender reassignment is too strict. Von Knorring argued that Finnish doctors are “too careful”, which causes a lot of young people to feel unwell.

    The results of the study will be published next year.

    Earlier, a Swedish survey indicated that 2.2 percent of patients had their gender correction process undone. The estimate is based on the number of people who applied to restore their original legal gender.

    Related:

    Finnish Conscripts' Fitness Conditions 'Worse Than Ever Before'
    Finnish Ombudsman Calls to Allow Islamic Swimwear, Stop 'Multiple Discrimination'
    Tags:
    surgery, gender reassignment, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astride Together: Wives of World Leaders Enjoying Horseback Riding
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse