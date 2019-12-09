They Call Me Rocket: Drunken Raccoon Revels at Christmas Market in Germany - Video

Everybody needs to relax sometimes and crack open a cold one with friends, but alcohol might be tricky for those who lack stamina or for those drinking for the first time.

A drunken raccoon entertained people at a Christmas market in the German city of Erfurt on Saturday. The poor animal apparently indulged in too much mulled wine, and was barely able to stan.

The raccoon was "obviously intoxicated", a police spokesperson said, "however, a breathalyzer test on the animal was not carried out".

The creature was not afraid of people at all, and the rescue services, who arrived at the site easily picked the poor guy up and put it in a cage, so the animal could sober up a bit. It tried to fight back, however, but was simply too inebriated to do something serious.