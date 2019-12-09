South African Model Claims Miss Universe 2019 Title

Zozibini Tunzi, 26, claimed the prestigious beauty trophy late on Sunday in Atlanta, the United States leaving behind dozens of the most beautiful contestants representing the entire globe at the annual event.

South African model was born in the town of Tsolo located in the Eastern Cape province of South Africa. Prior to stun the jury of Miss Universe with her beauty Tunzi defeated her compatriots and claimed this year's Miss South Africa award.

According to her profile, Tunzi discovered her talent in modeling business only two years ago when she was as accepted as one of the top 26 semifinalists of the nation's pageant 2017 but eventually failed to claim the crown at the time.

In August 2019, after advancing through various exhausting stages, Tunzi became the most beautiful woman in South Africa - this title green-lighted her application for the international level.