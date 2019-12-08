Hunger Games: Artist Eats Banana from $120,000 Installation at Art Basel

When an artist becomes successful, his/her colleagues may become really envious, but usually, they are just hungry. So, it might not be the best idea to use food as part of a "masterpiece".

Artist David Datuna from New York decided to dedicate his performance to an Italian colleague Maurizio Cattelan. He approached Cattelan’s installation "Comedian" at Art Basel in Miami Beach, which is a banana duct-taped to a wall and labelled "art" and simply ate it, calling this performance "Hungry Artist".

The gallery, however, wasn’t exactly amused by the stunt and reported it to security, but Datuna managed to escape without being caught.

"I love Maurizio Cattelan artwork and I really love this installation. It's very delicious", Datuna commented.

Luckily, the art installation – previously sold for $120,000, came with a Certificate of Authenticity, and a disclaimer that owners may replace the banana as needed. So, a new piece of fruit was taped to the wall.