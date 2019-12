Russian Model Claims 'Mrs Globe 2020' Beauty Award

A Russian woman on Saturday claimed the prestigious trophy for 'Mrs. Globe 2020' in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. Ksenia Krivko, 37, enchanted the pageant jury, defeating 75 other married contestants.

Krivko was born in the Siberian city of Kemerovo and has made a long trip to Saturday's international trophy. Previously, she won the 'Miss Russia 2019' award - a beauty contest for married women - which green-lighted her application for the international level.

According to the Siberian beauty's profile on social media, she has been happily married for 10 years and has given birth to four children.

The 'Mrs. Globe' pageant is an annual event comprising married female participants from around the world. The stages of the almost week-long contest comprise several disciplines, including a thorough selection for 'personality profile' and the challenging 'swimsuit and evening gown posing' event.