High-Tech Porn Advancing to Enable Users to Gain Max Sexual Satisfaction From Women’s Bodies

While the technology to put a celebrity or ex’s image on to a salacious porn character’s body has been around for quite a while, it continues to evolve, giving users striking physical sensations.

Porn lovers can now indulge in a super-complex hybrid that is sure to guarantee a storm of vivid emotions – deepfake pornographic videos coupled with advanced 3D-generated porn, Motherboard reported.

Programmers have arrived at a new type of non-consensual porn that uses custom 3D models, which can articulate and move, as well as at the same time be a spitting image of celebrities – typically women – of a user’s choice.

The program further allows making the face of the real person, swapped on to the generic 3D-animated one reflecting all the minutest mimics that correspond to a variety of female sex positions that the user can impose on her.

More specifically, one enthusiast on a popular deepfake online community created adult content of such a kind by first making a video of raunchy, naked, 3D human models with Virt-a-Mate (VaM) software used for VR games and simulations, and then deepfaking celebrity faces on to those bodies.

In one clip that Motherboard found, the person who is interacting with the VaM via an HTC VR headset, moves around the virtual naked body and manipulates its limbs, and the model’s reaction is all there: the eye contact is effectively maintained, let alone blinking and following the human partner’s movements.

VaM's control interface, when pulled up, offers quite a vast choice of sex positions the model can indulge in – from squatting and bending back and forth to touching herself.

While several commenters requested more videos of such a kind to be made involving virtual images of certain celebrities, arguing that it has great business potential, some were not very impressed:

"I feel like this was one of the creepiest deepfake videos I've seen", one user commented on the video. "It looked like you had the actresses trapped inside paralysed bodies where all they could move was their eyes", he noted, with another assuming that the VaM technology applied in the porn industry would sell like hotcakes.

The ethical issue is still there, however, with critics ripping the video makers over their violation of sexual consent:

"This VR deepfake mash-up is new level f*ckuppedness. Pardon the legalese", Carrie Goldberg, owner of victims’ rights law firm C.A. Goldberg, PLLC and author of Nobody’s Victim: Fighting Psychos, Stalker, Pervs & Trolls, told Motherboard.

"At heart, this is a product that gamifies the violation of sexual consent. Anybody depicted is going to feel violated".

However, the creator hit back, arguing there was no ethical question in there, as suggested by the name, “deepfakes are fake, not real”.