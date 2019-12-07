“Seen Even Every Day”: Texas Has Become a Hotspot of UFO Sightings, Claims Researcher

The first UFO in the United States was reportedly spotted above Mount Rainier in 1947. Pilot Kenneth Arnold claimed he saw some eerie flying objects that looked more like saucers or pie pans. Since then, reports of mysterious flying objects have appeared in the media constantly, prompting numerous conspiracy theories worldwide.

The US state of Texas has become a hotspot of UFO sightings, the Daily Star reported, citing a researcher who said she had recently witnessed a snake-like UFO that has also been seen in various other parts of the United States during the year. Jane Kyle, 34, who runs two websites on UFOs, said hundreds of objects have been seen in Texas this year alone.

“I know there is a regular trickle every single week. They’re seen every week, so definitely sightings are in the hundreds every year and sometimes they’re even seen every day”, Kyle told the news outlet.

At the same time, the researcher noted that mysterious objects appear on a non-permanent basis, saying that at times Texans witness them quite frequently and then the activity dies down. Kyle said she recently witnessed an elongated UFO. The eerie object, which some say is cigar-shaped, while others contend it is more snake-like, has been spotted floating in the sky in different parts of the United States and even in Scotland.

The 34-year-old admitted that the object could belong to the US military, which allegedly spies on citizens. “I think it could be our own top-secret military – that’s an argument we can always have until the end of time because it’s something we don’t have access to as the public”, the person wrote.

But at the same time, Kyle said the UFO's shape and movement led her to believe that it couldn’t have been built by humans. "A snake-like UFO, I feel like I want to lean towards that not being something of our own”, she added.