Did You Hear? Fans Confused as Former Monsta X Member Wonho's Voice Appears in Newly Released Song

The lead vocalist left the group earlier this year following a controversy related to the Me Too movement.

The popular boy band Monsta X recently released its new music video for the song "Middle of the Night" from the upcoming album "All About Luv", which is expected to be the first-ever K-pop album fully in English. Everything might have been okay if fans had not noticed one detail - namely the voice of Wonho, who left the group on 31 October.

Although no official statement has so far been issued from the group's agency Starship Entertainment, Monbebe (the official name of fandom) got an answer from a Billboard columnist, who reported that the voice of the former lead vocalist will be featured in the album. According to the report, Wonho's real name - Lee Ho-seok - is expected to be mentioned among those who participated in the making of the album.

@OfficialMonstaX all member just write the lyrics and there’s wonho omo i just getting emosional 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pNsOEwnKxJ — michelle (@lightsugaz) December 5, 2019

For those curious, I confirmed with Monsta X's team that Wonho's vocals will be heard on #ALLABOUTLUV as the songs were recorded prior to his departure. — Tamar Herman (is in Seoul) (@TamarWrites) December 6, 2019

​After Wonho left the group following a scandal related to the Me Too movement, as the singer was caught making an awkward joke, Monsta X fans launched a flashmob in support of the artist with the hashtags #RightBehindWonho and #LoveUWonho trending on Twitter worldwide, asking the group's agency to bring the artist back to the band - but the label has only turned a deaf ear to the cries. Fans are now confused by hearing their fave's voice in the title track for the upcoming album:

When Idols leave their groups they disappear. There is no this and that, little hints, little traces. They gave a SONG with Wonho in it, not as backup vocals, not anything discrete. We are getting so many mixed messages, this is a mess. I don't know what to feel. — 원호 ♡앙♡ (@nununyom) December 6, 2019

Is that Wonho’s voice ???? Or am I just fucking crazy ???? pic.twitter.com/lMDwonnkb4 — capu is meeting jaehyun🌸 (@capu_alibrtk0) December 7, 2019

That Moment When I Heared Wonho's Voice and Realized That They're Not With Them in the MV and Photo#RightBesideWonho @OfficialMonstaX @Official_MX_jp @STARSHIPent pic.twitter.com/6v5TYD1rcv — Nody Monbebe 🐊 (@LovelyKpop) December 7, 2019

​On 5 December, Starship Entertainment announced Monsta X's comeback with an all-English album and short tour in the US. The group will participate at the "Jingle Bell" festival, alongside stars like Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, and Billie Eilish.