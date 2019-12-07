Epileptics Warned About Flashing Sequences in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Disney has warned Star Wars fans about several sequences in The Rise of Skywalker that may be dangerous for people with photosensitive epilepsy. The company recently sent out a letter to the Epilepsy Foundation addressing the issue and warning cinemas about the flashing lights in the movie.
"We thank Disney for reaching out to us and proactively providing information to movie theatres and moviegoers in advance of the movie’s release", the foundation stated.
Disney didn't elaborate on the details, but the foundation recommended those who may be affected to seek help from their friends, who could provide warnings about the flashing lights and help in case of a seizure.
