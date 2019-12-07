The Washington Post, in a Wednesday report detailing stories of undocumented workers at Trump residences, revealed the secret behind the constantly tan face of the US president, claiming that he uses an inexpensive orange facial makeup product from Swiss cosmetics brand 'Bronx Colors'.

A spokesperson for the Bronx Colors makeup brand said on Friday that the brand's website had crashed due to the high amount of visitors to it's webshop looking for Trump’s “Favorite Concealer”, according to Newsweek magazine.

"It's very busy at the moment,” the makeup brand's spokesperson reportedly said, adding that employees at the company’s IT department are "going crazy", as the website crashed due to the enormous number of visitors.

Bronx Colors said that it does not know whether Trump or the White House made direct orders for the orange concealer product allegedly used by Trump, pointing out that for the online retailer, it would be "impossible" to know.

The makeup brand, following The Washington Post report, promoted its products by listing the concealer, which usually sells for €6.50 ($7.21), as a free gift for those who purchase other cosmetic products on its online shop.

“Get Donald Trump’s favorite Bronx Colors product and color (bhc06) until 07.12.2019 for free with every order with no shipping costs,” an ad on the website read.

The Washington Post on Wednesday reported that Trump enjoyed using a facial makeup product manufactured by the Swiss cosmetic brand 'Bronx Colors', citing interviews with what they claim are undocumented housekeepers who work or have worked at the president's residences.