Elon Musk Found Not Liable in Defamation Case Over 'Pedo Guy' Tweet

A federal jury in Los Angeles on Friday found Tesla Inc founder Elon Musk not liable in a defamation case filed by British cave explorer Vernon Unsworth.

The defamation case began last year after Unsworth saved Thai schoolboys trapped in a flooded Thailand cave in July 2018.

Musk and his team came up with a concept of a mini-submarine that could be used in a rescue operation. in an interview with CNN, Unsworth called the idea “a PR stunt” and added that the tech visionary “could stick his submarine where it hurts." Following the interview, Musk called Unsworth a "pedo guy" on Twitter, which prompted the cave explorer to file a lawsuit again Musk demanding that he pay at least $190 million for defaming him on Twitter.

On Friday, however, the court agreed with the defense that Unsworth had not shown proof of harm from Musk's tweet and that Musk does should not be held liable for his remark.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW.