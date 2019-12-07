'Because They're Nuts': US Comedian on Peloton Advert Backlash

A recently released commercial for the Peloton stationary bike, which earlier went instantly viral, has sparked more controversy. Netizens and various commentators have mocked the message of the advertisement -"The Gift That Gives Back" - and slammed the video as sexist.

American comedian and Fox Nation host Tom Shillue remarking on the backlash over Peloton's new commercial, stressed that he had watched the clip "about 40 times".

"I want to talk about this ad for days and days [...] Everyone's nuts, our whole culture is so crazy [...] What possibly could be the problem with this?", Shillue said, cited by Fox News.

Shillue argued that he was able to understand the allegations of sexism, to him, it is all about the "expressive" eyebrows displayed by the actress.

"First off, I can't even believe this is controversial. It's just a commercial. It's a fitness ad [...] All fitness ads are like this [...] "Do you see her eyebrows going up? She is expressing doubt. She is not that powerful woman who is in charge of everything. She is expressing that very female trait of 'Oh can I do this?'...a little bit of doubt and these people can't take it because they're nuts", Shillue opined.

The Peloton ad earlier stirred netizens, with commentators taking issue primarily with a husband's creepy wish to monitor his partner's physical shape.

The Peloton commercial in question features a man surprising his wife with an exercise bike as a Christmas gift, revealing her shocked expression after lifting her hands from her eyes. The video then follows the wife who daily exercises with the bike and presumably blogs her progress over the course of a year. Eventually, she shows her spouse a video of her athletic progress and gratefully concludes: "A year ago, I didn't realize how much this would change me".

Peloton responded to the backlash earlier this week, offering that the company was "disappointed" with how some "misinterpreted the commercial", according to Fox News.