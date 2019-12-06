Trailblazers! Monsta X to be First Ever K-Pop Artist to Have All-English Album as US Tour Announced

Popular K-Pop boy band Monsta X is set to tour four cities in the US and will also release a new English single “Middle of the Night”.

Monsta X has released the first teaser for its new single “Middle of the Night” from the new album which is set for release on February 14, becoming the first all-English album in the history of K-Pop.

Shortly after teaser, a link to the album preorder appeared.

​The album release was announced a day before.

​It is the first album to be released without Wonho, who left the group earlier this year amid a series of controversies surrounding his past behaviour.

​MONSTA X will also once again participate in 'Jingle Ball’, one of the biggest year-end music events made by the famous US radio station iHeartradio, thus becoming the first K-Pop band to perform there twice. Shows will be held in Chicago on 7 December, then Minneapolis on 9 December, Philadelphia on 11 December with a gala-concert on 13 December on Madison Square Garden in New York.

​US fans are impatiently waiting for their favourite band's comeback.

1 year since monsta x delivered this iconic intro at jingle ball in LA



pic.twitter.com/5N7YZurw8n — kinius ⛄️ (@jookiheon) December 1, 2019

I’m so excited. I’m about to love the ever loving FUCK out of Monsta X over the next week! 🥺❤️ JINGLE BASH AND JINGLE BALL HERE I COME — kat 💙 🐰 ✈️ Chicago (@heoniebee95) December 6, 2019

So ready 🔥 This will be my first time as a Monbebe seeing their Jingleball, very excited 👏👏👏#AllAboutLuvForWonho#너_함께_걸어줄래 — ✨🦌💛~Lizz~💛🦌✨ (@Sora_Yuu_813) December 6, 2019

​Last year, Monsta X amazed audiences in six US cities and even had a collaboration with Chain Smokers.