Trailblazers! Monsta X to be First Ever K-Pop Artist to Have All-English Album as US Tour Announced

Monsta X has released the first teaser for its new single “Middle of the Night” from the new album which is set for release on February 14, becoming the first all-English album in the history of K-Pop.
Shortly after teaser, a link to the album preorder appeared.
#MiddleOfTheNightMusicVideo tomorrow 9AM PT/12PM ET#MONSTAX #MONSTA_X pic.twitter.com/yNxv55FpbJ— 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) December 6, 2019
The album release was announced a day before.
OUR NEW ALBUM #ALLABOUTLUV COMING FEBRUARY 14TH 2020.— 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) December 5, 2019
Pre-Save/Pre-Add here: https://t.co/uny9zfD0IL#MONSTAX #MONSTA_X pic.twitter.com/mh8zeb8rKa
It is the first album to be released without Wonho, who left the group earlier this year amid a series of controversies surrounding his past behaviour.
#MiddleOfTheNightMusicVideo tomorrow 9AM PT/12PM ET#MONSTAX #MONSTA_X pic.twitter.com/yNxv55FpbJ— 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) December 6, 2019
MONSTA X will also once again participate in 'Jingle Ball’, one of the biggest year-end music events made by the famous US radio station iHeartradio, thus becoming the first K-Pop band to perform there twice. Shows will be held in Chicago on 7 December, then Minneapolis on 9 December, Philadelphia on 11 December with a gala-concert on 13 December on Madison Square Garden in New York.
[#MONSTA_X]#몬스타엑스, 美 4개 도시— 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) December 6, 2019
‘#징글배시 · #징글볼’ 투어 나선다 [공식]
(출처 : 스포츠동아 | 네이버 TV연예) #MONSTAX #JingleBall#몬스타엑스_징글볼_투어#iHeartJingleBall#MONSTAX_JingleBallhttps://t.co/FyPHeiU3VD
US fans are impatiently waiting for their favourite band's comeback.
1 year since monsta x delivered this iconic intro at jingle ball in LA— kinius ⛄️ (@jookiheon) December 1, 2019
pic.twitter.com/5N7YZurw8n
I’m so excited. I’m about to love the ever loving FUCK out of Monsta X over the next week! 🥺❤️ JINGLE BASH AND JINGLE BALL HERE I COME— kat 💙 🐰 ✈️ Chicago (@heoniebee95) December 6, 2019
So ready 🔥 This will be my first time as a Monbebe seeing their Jingleball, very excited 👏👏👏#AllAboutLuvForWonho#너_함께_걸어줄래— ✨🦌💛~Lizz~💛🦌✨ (@Sora_Yuu_813) December 6, 2019
Last year, Monsta X amazed audiences in six US cities and even had a collaboration with Chain Smokers.
All comments
Show new comments (0)