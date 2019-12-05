Alex Ovechkin Shocks Fans After Using Blow Torch to Fix Helmet

Washington Capitals striker Alexander Ovechkin fixed his helmet with a blow torch during a match of the regular championship of the National Hockey League (NHL), surprising netizens. The video appeared on the American club's Twitter.

During a meeting with the Los Angeles Kings (3: 1), hockey player Ovechkin had a problem with his kit, and he managed to solve it all on his own - by grabbing hold of a nearby blow torch.

stay hot babes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JBJZ7c2jrG — Washington ☃️ Capitals (@Capitals) December 5, 2019

Later Ovechkin explained to journalist Tarik El-Bashir why he used the blow torch during the NHL match.

​El-Bashir said that the hockey player could not get rid of the sticker on the helmet and "it drove him crazy."