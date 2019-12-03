Video: Colombian Drug Kingpin's Brother Escobar Unveils Foldable Smartphone to 'Beat Apple'

Roberto Escobar, the brother of notorious deceased Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar - who led the Medellin Cartel and died by gunshot during a police raid in 1993 - has launched the sale of a foldable phone in his bid to 'beat Apple'.

The Escobar Fold 1 smartphone, named after the late drug lord, was reportedly designed in the United States and assembled in Hong Kong, with the initial production limited to a run of 100,000. The new gadget features a 16-megapixel and a 20-megapixel camera, as well as two 7.8-inch AMOLED screens. It also includes a fingerprint scanner, loudspeaker, document editor, HD sound and noise cancellation.

"I have made one of the first foldable smartphones in the world. Thanks to effective production and no special deals with retailers, we have been able to keep costs low as compared to other manufacturers [...] The Escobar Fold 1 is the best smartphone in the world right now", the Colombian entrepreneur claimed, cited by The Daily Mail.

According to the brother of the infamous drug kingpin, the goal is to attract iOS fans with its relatively low price for a new Android-based smartphone that folds out into a tablet - with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series CPU - retailing for $349 to ultimately "beat Apple" with a brand-new "unbreakable" phone. Earlier, Escobar - a former accountant and co-founder of the narcotics-fueled Medellin Cartel - announced plans to file a $30M class-action lawsuit next year against Apple - which the businessman claims is "scamming its customers".