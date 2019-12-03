Enigmatic 'Unknown' Objects Snapped by US Shuttles in Orbit Found by UFO Hunter in NASA Archive

The photos featuring the objects in question were apparently snapped during two separate US Space Shuttle missions, in 1985 and 1990 respectively.

Dedicated hunter of all things extraterrestrial Scott C. Waring has recently made a peculiar discovery as he stumbled upon some curious photographs taken from aboard the US spacecraft nearly three decades ago.

The photos, one of them taken in 1990 and the other two in 1985, were apparently taken during two separate US Space Shuttle missions, with each of the images featuring some kind of object marked as "unknown" in the description.

While the exact nature of these objects wasn't immediately clear, Waring went on to suggest that "they have a high probability of being alien craft."

"What are they and why were they outside the window of the space shuttle? Were they UFOs?", he mused. "You see, the shuttle is in orbit and traveling at 17,500 miles per hour...that's 28,000 kilometers per hour! Those unknown objects have their own propulsion to keep up at that speed".

Waring has previously made a number of claims related to various peculiar objects he allegedly found in NASA photos, but the US space agency attributed at least one of his discoveries to the effect of pareidolia – a psychological phenomenon where people see recognisable shapes in clouds, rock formations, or otherwise unrelated objects or data.