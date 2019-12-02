'Tis the Season to be Merry: Melania Trump Reveals 'The Spirit of America'

As one of the most beloved holidays in the whole world approaches, people in America have started to decorate the outside of their houses with lights and sometimes even statues of Santa Claus, snowmen, and reindeer. The White House is also shining with the spirit of patriotism.

The US First Lady has published a video on her Twitter account of festive decorations in the White House with patriotic overtones. The theme of Christmas at the WH is "The Spirit of America". The Trump family will celebrate their third Christmas in the White House.

The footage shows Melania Trump walking in rooms, slightly fixing the Christmas decorations and posing for photos. Mrs Trump is seen scattering artificial snow on one of the trees and adjusting a mini-wreath on a traditional gingerbread White House.

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

Last year's theme, "American Treasures" honoured the unique heritage of America.