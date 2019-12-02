Register
11:31 GMT +302 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Christmas star

    Norwegian City Council Urges Church to Take Down Star of David to Avoid Israeli Overtones

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images//107745/90/1077459091.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/201912021077458989-norwegian-city-council-urges-church-to-take-down-star-of-david-to-avoid-israeli-overtones/

    The town mayor suggested that the hexagonal star may be misinterpreted and stressed that public places must remain neutral.

    The council of the Norwegian town of Strand has asked a local church to drop the Star of David from its Christmas decoration because it is being associated with Jews and Israel in an uncalled-for way.

    Strand Mayor Irene Heng Lauvsnes of the Conservative Party has admittedly received numerous complaints regarding the Christmas decoration, set up by Klippen Pentecostal Church. The decoration featured a hexagonal star, which many interpreted as a symbol of Jews and Israel. Lauvsnes, herself a member of Klippen, then asked the church to replace the star with a “traditional one”.

    “Strand municipality has not imposed a ban, but the administration asked Klippen to do something about the shape of the star. For me as mayor, it is important that public places remain neutral, especially when we see that there are contradictions and different opinions”, Lauvsnes explained to the newspaper Aftenbladet.

    Klippen Church agreed to make the changes “to reflect the reactions that have come”. At the same time it assured that it didn't intend to provoke anyone and suggested it was a mere coincidence that the Christmas star turned out to be the same shape as that of the Star of David.

    However, the Christmas star and its shape sparked serious commotion in Norway and abroad.

    Vebjorn Selbekk, the editor-in-chief of the Christian newspaper Dagen, published a searing opinion piece in order to “remind municipal bureaucrats” of some important facts about Christmas and why it is celebrated.

    “Have you forgotten that we celebrate the birth of a Jewish boy to a Jewish mother in a Jewish stable in a Jewish city in a Jewish country?” Selbekk wrote in his piece “Merry Jew-Free Christmas”.

    The news also received coverage in the Israeli media.

    On Facebook, the decision was interpreted as a ban on the Star of David and contact information about Strand's mayor was shared for people to speak up. Irene Heng Lauvsnes admitted to receiving several phone calls, six text messages and 14 e-mails, in some of which she was called an “idiot”.

    “It's okay for people to get involved, but I'm a little surprised at how rude people can be. I have never thought a star should create so much engagement, I have never thought it would be such a big issue, or that it should be linked to freedom of speech”, she concluded.

    Related:

    Norwegian Flag Torched in Pakistan to Protest Quran Burning as Islam's Opponents Promise New Fires
    Tags:
    Christmas, Jews, Israel, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse