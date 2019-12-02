Indian Rape Victim Becomes Most Searched on Porn Site

New Delhi (Sputnik): The rape of a veterinarian and her gruesome murder in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad last week has shamed the entire country. Though the country has legislated one of the most stringent statutes for perpetrators of crime against women, India reports an average 92 rapes every day, according to a federal crime report.

The name of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor, who was raped and her charred body recovered in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, is trending on top on a porn site, XVIDEOS.COM, in India.

Netizens were outraged to see the development three days after the incident and commented that it shows the “ever-growing rape culture” in the country.

So much shame full now it has moved to number 1 searched pic.twitter.com/bDLYvbedsB — Aditya Chaubal (@chaubaladitya) December 1, 2019

D main reason is cheap and free data...ppl r addicted to data and rather than taking benefit frm cheap data ,it has been much misused.. — Gogda Mohd.imtiyaz (@imtiyaz_gogda) December 1, 2019

The main culprit of these things is cinema. They shows girl like a item and normalise that in our society. In our Country, People protest for Name of film but not against the Film scene which shows Girl as a Product. We see films where actor force actress to love him. — CA Mohd Salman Ansari (@iSalmanAnsari) December 1, 2019

You can't blame cinema. Its all about mentality and lack of education. You haven't seen Hollywood movies. There are many more movies than bollywood where there are more erotic or forecful intimate scenes even in television shows (1/2) — VahiFriendzoneHoneWalaLadka (@VinamraSinha1) December 2, 2019

India and Pakistan are the same when it comes to these things, I'm shocked to learn even Pakistanis are searching this. pic.twitter.com/09KfQvoJyj — Santosh (@Sanntt1989) December 1, 2019

Meanwhile, four accused in the case have been arrested so far and the national outrage forced Telangana Chief K Chandrashekar Rao to order a fast-track court to try the accused.

India banned 827 porn sites, including PornHub and xVideos.com in October 2018 following a court order

Porn companies, however, launched mirror URLs such as pornhub.net after pornhub.com became inaccessible. Major internet service providers Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have blocked the mirror URLs.

However, at present porn sites are just a click away. As per the analysis by London-based Top10VPN (virtual private network), mobile downloads of virtual private network (VPN) apps in India grew 405%, to 57 million in the 12 months starting October 2018. India is currently biggest market by downloads in the world.

