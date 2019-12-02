Register
09:12 GMT +302 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sweden Church. (File)

    Church of Sweden Shamed for 'Political Activism' as It Unveils First LGBT-Themed Altarpiece - Photo

    CC0 / jubild
    Society
    Get short URL
    214
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/105685/02/1056850295.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/201912021077458141-church-of-sweden-shamed-for-political-activism-as-it-unveils-first-lgbt-themed-altarpiece/

    The homoerotic painting by an openly lesbian artist depicting black and white people in intimate poses has been hailed for its “positive view of sexuality” and containing “phallic symbols”. As one priest put it, it also suggested that the Serpent was a “transsexual woman”. Still, many concluded it was a step in the wrong direction for the Church.

    On 1 December, on the first day of Advent, St. Paul's Church in Malmö became the first in Sweden to receive an LGBT-themed altarpiece.

    The new altarpiece, the homoerotic painting “Paradise” by Elisabeth Ohlson Wallin, is roughly based on Reformation-era painter Lucas Cranach's “Adam and Eve”, and features features black and white gays and lesbians in sexual poses.

    The Church of Sweden, which allowed gay marriage in 2009, and has since been a vocal ally of the LGBT movement, didn't hide its joy.

    “On Sunday, history is written. Sweden's only LGBT altarpiece (Elisabeth Ohlsson Wallin) is received by St. Paul's church in Malmö. Of course, it hangs in the choir, next to the 'old' altarpiece. We are so happy and proud!”, Helena Myrstener, the pastor of St. Paul's Church, tweeted.

    ​The Church of Sweden in Malmö suggested the altarpiece was a token of the church's inclusivity and representation.

    “It is with pride and joy that we receive 'Paradise' in the St. Paul Church. We need images that open up for greater inclusion and identification in the Church. We are grateful to Elizabeth's artistry that allows us to build a credible church that shows there is a place in Paradise for all of us, regardless of who we love and how identify ourselves” the Swedish Church in Malmö wrote in a press release.

    “Before this board came up here, only men were represented in the artwork. But with this board all of us are”, priest Sofia Tunebro told national broadcaster SVT. She also suggested that it held a “very positive view of sexuality”. She also contended that it included “phallic symbols” and suggested that the Serpent was a “transsexual woman”.

    Elisabeth Ohlson Wallin, who is openly lesbian, is known for her support of the LGBT cause. In 1998, her exhibition Ecce Homo in Uppsala Cathedral stirred up a commotion for placing Jesus among homosexuals and transvestites, even riding a bicycle in a gay pride parade.

    The reception on social media was a rather mixed one, however. While some found it quite up-to-date and responded with elated messages and added rainbows, others saw the new altar as a bearer of sinister news.

    “Not impressed. This is not about Christian values, but only political activism. Shameful!”, one user wrote.

    ​“The Church of Sweden: We do not understand why so many members choose to leave each year, what can we do differently to stop the negative trend? Also the Church of Sweden: the Serpent is a transsexual woman”, another one scoffed.

    ​Others questioned whether church officials had read the Bible at all, citing the story of Sodom and Gomorrah. Another common theme was to allude to Leviticus 18:22, a passage that openly forbids same-sex relations. Still others, holding the most pessimistic views, suggested that religion was dead.

    ​The Church of Sweden is known for its liberal position on issues such as homosexuality, mass immigration, and climate change. At over 5 million members, it is Sweden's largest religious organisation and Europe's largest Lutheran denomination. However, its membership has been rapidly declining in recent decades (at a pace of 2 percent annually). As of 2018, 57 percent of the Swedish population were members of the Swedish Church, a marked drop from 95 percent in 1972 in a matter of only a few decades.

    Related:

    Sweden's 'Man-Free' Festival Poised for Comeback Despite Being Ruled Discriminatory
    'Practically a Saint': Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Enters School Course on Religion in Sweden
    Tags:
    LGBT, Christianity, Church, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse