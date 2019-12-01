Berlin Zoo Celebrates First Birthday of Polar Bear Cub Hertha - Video

A polar bear is a huge and dangerous animal, but even the most formidable of creatures need a lot of support from people, especially when they are small and clumsy like this adorable cub from Germany.

Polar bear cub Hertha from Berlin's Zoo, the Berliner Tierpark, celebrates her first birthday on Sunday. As her personal holiday coincided with the First Advent, it is expected that the celebrations will be Christmas-themed.

The little bear became the darling of the zoo in the German capital and was named after the local football club. She is expected to draw as many people as her predecessor - Knut, the superstar bear, who died back in 2011.

