Hangover Cure? Study Reveals Recipe for Drink to Help You the Day After a Party

Many people have experienced various unpleasant physiological and psychological effects following the consumption of alcohol, which may last up to 72 hours.

The Current Research in Food Science paper, published on the website Science Direct, has revealed a drink that could fix headaches, nausea, fatigue, and drowsiness.

The secret to making the magical beverage to cure a hangover is quite simple – all you need is:

65 percent pear

25 percent sweet lime

10 percent coconut water

This combination of ingredients is supposed to counteract the damage done by alcohol, the researchers say. According to them, this breakfast drink boosts two key enzymes that break down alcohol in the body.

"The consumption of this beverage with cheese, cucumber, and tomatoes may further alleviate the hangover symptoms", the researchers say.

According to the study, black tea, green tea, probiotic yoghurt, wheat, turmeric, ginger, dates, and cocoa can also cure a nasty headache.

Coffee, which has been believed to be a major cure for an aching head, in turn, might even make things worse, the report shows.