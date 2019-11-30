Narwhal Tusk, Fire Extinguisher, and Bare Hands: Londoners Who Tackled Terrorist Hailed as Heroes

Two people died and three people were injured after a 28-year-old man named by police as Usman Khan went on a stabbing rampage on 29 November at Fishmongers’ Hall at the north end of London Bridge. Authorities have called the incident a terror attack and said the man was known to police.

British authorities have paid tribute to the actions of the public during Friday’s stabbing attack in London saying they displayed immense courage. A video from the scene posted online shows three unidentified men tackling the terrorist before dragging him to the ground and disarming him. One man, who was in Fishmongers' Hall prior to the incident, ripped a five foot Narwhal Tusk from the wall and went out to confront the terrorist when the attack began.

A guy who was with us at Fishmongers Hall took a 5’ narwhale tusk from the wall and went out to confront the attacker. You can see him standing over the man (with what looks like a white pole) in the video. We were trying to help victims inside but that man’s a hero #LondonBridge — Amy Coop (@theamycoop) November 29, 2019

​While the man with a narwhal tusk poked the attacker another hero grabbed a fire extinguisher and rushed out to spray the terrorist. A third man, who confronted the terrorist, was armed with two knives duct-taped to his hands to prevent them from falling. He dragged the assailant to the ground with his bare hands.

Have just seen this.Highlights just how frenzied and dangerous this terrorist was. These three men must be up for the George Medal at the very least. Potentially many lives saved by a fire extinguisher, a whale tusk and valour. #LondonBridge



pic.twitter.com/HMAP0PYVBE — Clive Allan (@clive_allan) November 30, 2019

​Social media users heaped praise on the three men and said they should be honoured with state rewards.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people who tackled the terrorist displayed extraordinary bravery and thanked them on behalf of the country, while London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Londoners saw “breath-taking heroism of members of the public who literally ran towards danger not knowing what confronted them".

Meanwhile, three people injured in the attack remain in hospital with one of them in critical but stable condition. Authorities say the perpetrator was known to police and was previously convicted on terrorism charges. At the time of the attack he was on parole and was wearing an electronic device that monitored all his movements.

Friday’s attack came 25 days after authorities downgraded the country’ terrorism level from severe – meaning an attack is thought to be highly likely – to substantial – meaning an attack is likely to occur.