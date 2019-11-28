Nobody Buys Welsh Village at Price of London Flat

Aberllefenni, a village in the south of Gwynedd, Wales has been on sale for three years, and has seen its priced drop down to £1.25 million, and still nobody bought it.

Sixteen households and cottages with agricultural land, in Aberllefenni were put up for sale with estate agent Dafydd Hardy for £1.5m three years ago.

"The main problem is the lack of confidence in the market ever since the referendum took place," estate agent Hardy said, as quoted by the Wales Online.

According to him, because the Brexit tensions “no-one knows what's going to to happen in the future”.

"It could be that, if or when we leave the EU, properties of a certain banding might end up being deemed unlettable until they're brought up to spec. That means installing new boilers and upgrading heating systems," he stressed.

Today at the price of this whole village a luxurious two-bed apartment in Knightsbridge in west London could be bought.

The UK's snap election is scheduled to take place on 12 December and will be a landmark one, as it will determine the future course of Brexit. The country has been struggling to negotiate its divorce terms with the European Union for over two years, with parliament blocking several deals proposed by two different prime ministers. The general election is expected to break the deadlock.