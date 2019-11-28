Register
10:04 GMT +328 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Boats are docked in a canal in Copenhagen, on September 16, 2011

    Denmark Ready to Relocate 11,000 Ghetto Dwellers in 'Century's Biggest Social Experiment'

    © AFP 2019 / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Society
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/104200/13/1042001312.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/201911281077423573-denmark-ready-to-relocate-11000-ghetto-dwellers-in-centurys-biggest-social-experiment/

    As of today, the Scandinavian country has 29 troubled areas, which are all characterised by a high share of immigrants and formally classed as ghettos.

    Over 11,000 people will have to find a new place to live in the aftermath of the Danish government's plan to eradicate ghettos, Danish Radio reported.

    In addition, over 5,500 will have to be temporarily resettled due to reconstruction issues.

    In a bold attempt to weed out social problems such as unemployment, crime and segregation, associated with a high percentage of immigrants, billions of kroner will be spent on demolishing public housing and reshaping entire areas.

    Denmark has since 2010 maintained a special ghetto list, updated every 1 December. The current edition features 29 ghettos. Furthermore, residential areas that have been on the ghetto list for four consecutive years are classed as “hard ghettos”. For a hard ghetto, a re-housing and development plan must be prepared within six months. As of today, there are 15 hard ghettos in Denmark, including its largst, Vollsmose in the city of Odense.

    In the run-up to the new ghetto list being published, housing companies face the huge task of having to relocate thousands of their residents, Bent Madsen, CEO of BL, Denmark's Social Housing authority, said.

    “11,000 is quite a few people, and it is a very big local task to make the re-housing work for the individual family. But we have a bound task. And now it is about making it as gentle as possible and with respect for the individual, so that people feel as secure as possible,” Madsen said, as quoted by Danish Radio.

    Housing Minister Kaare Dybvad recognised that the plan intervened in people's lives.

    “It is clear that there are some who have to move from the blocks that are being torn down. And I understand that it can be intrusive”, Dyvblad said, as quoted by the Danish Radio.

    While some, including the newspaper Altinget, went so far as to call it “the biggest social experiment of the century”, its results are far from guaranteed.

    “We just don't know if it works the way one hopes and expects. The ghetto plan is a great social experiment,” Marie Stender, senior researcher at the State Construction Research Institute, told Altinget.

    A group of refugees walk on the railway tracks after crossing from Serbia, into Roszke, Hungary, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Darko Bandic
    Diversity Erodes Social Trust, Danish Study Finds
    The so-called “ghetto package”, which aims to abolish all of Denmark's troubled suburbs and counter the growth of parallel immigrant societies was first presented in 2018. The idea is that by 2030 there will be no problematic immigrant ghettos left.

    The “ghetto package” contains 22 measures. Among other things, crimes committed in the designated suburbs are now punished twice as severely as in the rest of the country. Other measures include setting a limit on children from designated ghettos in a single preschool, and welfare recipients choosing to settle in “blacklisted” areas having their social benefits halved. Lastly, billions of kroner will be spent on demolishing housing areas and building new ones.

    Related:

    Anti-Immigration Danish Politician Attacked With Firecrackers in Migrant Area – Video
    Muslim Migrant Jailed for Reportedly Threatening to Behead Danish Queen, Swedish King
    Diversity Erodes Social Trust, Danish Study Finds
    Tags:
    crackdown, ghettos, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Singer Egine (Egine Grigoryan) performs during the Miss Fashion 2019: Goddess of the Universe finals at Vegas City Hall in Moscow
    The Challenge of Choosing a Goddess: Miss Fashion 2019 Finals in Moscow
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse