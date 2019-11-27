'She Left Us Behind': Uncle Reportedly Chastises Meghan Markle Over Her Family Situation

Meghan’s uncle also suggested that the duchess’ background may have something to do with her alleged rivalry with the wife of Prince Harry, Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, recently came under fire from her paternal uncle, Mike Markle, the Daily Mail reports citing Woman magazine.

According to the newspaper, the 80-year old foreign diplomat complained that even though he previously helped Meghan obtain an internship as a junior press officer in the American embassy in Argentina, back when she was 20 and considering a career in international relations, he now feels that the duchess has turned her back on her family.

"Meghan has climbed socially and left us behind — that’s how I feel", he complained, as quoted by the newspaper. "I think that’s what happens when you’re “underclass” and trying to rise above the reality of your situation."

While Mike noted that he doesn’t hold a grudge against Meghan for her not inviting him to her wedding, as he knows that she "didn't invite a lot of people", he said that if the duchess wants to foster a closer relationship with her family, "it has to come from her."

"I’ve probably done more for her than most," he said as quoted by the newspaper. "I personally talked to the ambassador in Argentina for her. I helped her out and I didn’t ask for anything in return. If she wants to have a closer relationship that's fine by me, it has to come from her. She is the one that has thrown up the boundaries, not me."

Mike also offered an insight into Meghan’s personality and her alleged rivalry with Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince Harry.

"Coming from her background, she may have a chip on her shoulder. It could be that that’s part of the problem she’s having with her sister-in-law. Meghan is immature in some ways. I feel that because of the way she acts — not only towards family members, but other people," he remarked, as quoted by the newspaper.

Last month, Meghan’s paternal half-sister, Samantha Markle, also slammed the Duchess of Sussex as a hypocrite, berating the latter for not making inquiries about her father’s health.