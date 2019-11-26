'I Love My New Look': UK’s 'First Satanic Barbie' Reveals the Source of Her Inspiration

The self-styled "satanic Barbie" believes that many girls ruined "the Barbie look" with their cheap and tacky appearance.

Kerry Miles, a 36-years old resident of Chelmsford, Essex, has proudly proclaimed that she now “finally feels comfortable” about her appearance after spending £300,000 (about $385,400) to attain her current gothic look, the Daily Star reports.

According to the newspaper, the mother-of-one, who styles herself as the first “satanic Barbie” in the United Kingdom, underwent a number of cosmetic surgeries as part of her transformation, including two nose jobs and two breast enlargements, and now intends to get veneers shaped like vampire fangs and have her ears shaped like a pixie’s.

As Kerry herself has explained, one of the chief reasons for her to go for the darker look was the fact that "there's so much competition to be a normal Barbie."

"I decided to showcase my new look after Halloween, I dressed up as the real me by wearing black clothes with a white face, black thick eyeliner and black lipstick", she said. "I believe I am the first satanic Barbie in the UK and I finally feel comfortable in my own skin. I don't have to hide anymore. I think too many girls have ruined the Barbie look as they look cheap and tacky. I have spent approximately £300,000 on my whole appearance including clothes, shoes, nails, hair and bags."

Kerry also remarked that “there's more goths than plastic surgery addicts,” and that people act kinder towards her now.

"When I was a blonde Barbie, people would always ask who inspired me, the answer was nobody. But now, it is Marilyn Manson, I love his style and music, I always have,” she added. “I was worried about what others might think, but I realised if Marilyn Manson doesn't care then why should I? I love my new look and I don't intend on changing it any time soon."