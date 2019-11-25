Audience Thrash Tipsy Singer for Singing out of Tune during a Religious Event in India - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The audience at a religious turned violent after a singer appeared in intoxicated and started singing out of tune. The incident happened in Gujarat, one of five states in India where the manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol is prohibited.

In the video clip, the singer can be heard singing out of tune and slurring his words. The mood in the audience quickly turned ugly and a man jumped up on stage to beat up the inebriated singer.

लोकसंगीत के कार्यक्रम में गायक की लोगो ने की पिटाई।



गायक शराब पीकर गाना गा रहा था,न सुर मिल रहा था न ताल।



आखिर उसे सुनने बैठे लोगों ने गायक की कर दी धुनाई।



लोग इस लिए भी नाराज हुए चूंकि कार्यक्रम धार्मिक था,बावजूद गायक शराब पीकर लोकसंगीत के गाने गा रहा था। pic.twitter.com/NIpeb9CgSB — Janak Dave (@dave_janak) November 25, 2019

Some audience members tried to stop the man from attacking the singer but chaos ensued when more members of the audience joined him in thrashing the singer.

The singer had to be whisked to safety by the organisers. The incident took place in Botad and the video clip was shared by a local journalist on twitter.