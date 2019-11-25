Kim Kardashian Says How She Really Feels About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing troubles recently with the intensive media spotlight, topping daily headlines with unwanted attention as the royal couple struggle to enjoy their private life as new parents.

During an interview with The Sunday Project, an Australian talk show programme hosted by Lisa Wilkinson, Kim Kardashian was asked about her personal feelings toward Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“I think everyone has their own journey. I think their journey is extremely personal, with – you know, what his mother experienced and how her life was so affected by the spotlight and by paparazzi,” Kardashian replied.

Kardashian said that nobody else except Meghan and Prince Harry can understand what their unique situation is like from the inside.

Answering the question whether she felt sympathy, Kardashian remarked “as I’m older and as I have kids, what I would want for them is just the safest place. I can definitely empathise with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it.”